IAS Tina Dabi's Civil Services Exam marksheet goes viral! Here's how much UPSC topper scored

IAS Tina Dabi Marksheet: IAS Tina Dabi's 2015 UPSC Civil Services Exam score report has made headlines once more after it surfaced on social media. In her first attempt, an IAS officer aced the UPSC Civil Services Exam, and now mark sheet of her exam results has gone viral.

Tina Dabi took part in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015 and performed well in it. She also made history by becoming the first SC-category woman to win the UPSC CSE Exam. Dabi earned 1063 points in total, which helped her earn the All-India Rank (AIR) 1 position.

How much did IAS Tina Dabi score in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015?

According to her mark sheet, Tina Dabi received a total score of 1063 after receiving 145 for her essay, 424 for general studies as a whole, 299 for all of her elective subjects (political science), and 195 for the interview, Times Now reported. Dabi reveals that she read newspapers every day to stay current on events and to develop her general knowledge skills during her preparation.

Additionally, Dabi advises UPSC aspirants to make wise decisions when selecting their optional subject for the paper. The elective course has the potential to alter a student's course. She advises selecting a topic that interests and is familiar to you.

Who is IAS Tina Dabi?

The 2015 UPSC topper received her bachelor's degree from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. On November 9, 1993, Tina was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She completed his early education at Delhi's Jesus and Mary School. In the first year following her graduation, IAS Tina Dabi began her UPSC preparation. Currently, Dabi is serving as the DM of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande's wedding garnered media attention last year, in large part because it was her second marriage and Gawande is 13 years older than Tina Dabi. The couple has received a lot of love and support from the public in spite of their age differences. Prior to this, the IAS officer wed IAS Athar Aamir Khan in a private ceremony in 2018, but they later divorced. In addition, Athar Aamir Khan has gotten married to Dr. Mehreen Qazi.