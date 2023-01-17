IAS Tina Dabi goes saree shopping, video goes viral

Tina Dabi is one of the famous IAS officers who topped the UPSC exam in 2015. She is a motivating icon for many students in India. After her training was finished in LBSNAA, she worked in different departments in Rajasthan and is now the district collector of Jaisalmer. A video has surfaced online recently where she was seen shopping in a saree shop.

Tina Dabi was seen shopping in one of the saree shops. The shopkeepers serve the district collector some tea and snacks. Apart from Tina Dabi, a cameraman, 2 shopkeepers and some other people are also seen in this video https://youtube.com/shorts/yPK97V9VRR8?feature=share.

She was in a discussion recently when she conducted a career counselling session for girls in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as part of the pioneer Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) programme.

Participating girls from various schools engaged in conversation with the professionals. According to Tina Dabi, the district collector, no student should be afraid of hardship and attempt to give them all because effort and commitment are vital and important for every success. This advice was given to the female students.

Tina Dabi's second marriage to Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was also in discussion.