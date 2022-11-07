'To you belongs my heart and..,' IAS Athar Aamir Khan posts photo with wife Mehreen Qazi

Photo: Instagram/ atharaamirkhan

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan shared a photo with his wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi and so far it has garnered over 1 lakh likes. In the photo, the couple is seen standing by a lake. Athar is wearing a black T-Shirt paired with blue jeans and black boots, Dr Qazi looks stunning as always in a pinkish kurta.

Khan penned the sweetest message for wife and said, "To you belongs my heart & my life! @dr_mehreen."

A few days earlier Dr Mehreen Qazi also shared a romantic video on her Instagram account six days ago and it is winning hearts. In the video, the recently wedded couple are standing together in an open field. Athar Khan is seen wearing a black dress, while Mehreen Qazi is seen in a white lehenga.

In the backdrop, the song 'Dil Ye Mera Tere Dil Se Ja Mila Hai...' is playing. Dr Qazi wrote, “When you meet the right person and these lyrics finally make sense”.

Read: Elon Musk tweets lyrics of Bhojpuri song in Hindi? Know here

The video has gathered a lot of love from netizens. More than a hundred people have commented on the video so far. While one Instagram user wrote, “Mam bilkul perfect song h aap dono k liye”, another wrote: “The couple is as beautiful as Kashmir”.

Four days ago Qazi shared another video from their engagement ceremony. She captioned it, "#engagement HERE IS A SMALL GLIMPSE OF THE BIGGEST DAY OF OUR LIVES"

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar. He cracked the UPSC CSE exam in 2015 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 2. He was married to IAS Tina Dabi also cracked the UPSC CSE in 2016 and secured AIR 1. Tina Dabi is currently serving as the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.