Elon Musk tweets lyrics of Bhojpuri song in Hindi? Know here

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: After his dramatic acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has managed to keep the spotlight on himself. Musk has recently been slammed for firing a large number of employees at the microblogging site after tweeting that the company was losing $4 million per day. While the decision sparked widespread criticism and debate, one particular incident caught the attention of netizens.

Netizens were perplexed when Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk was seen tweeting in Hindi and Bhojpuri — until it was revealed that the entire thing was fake. The account that posted Bhojpuri chartbuster Lollipop Lagelu belonged to Ian Woolford, an American-Australian Hindi professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne. His tweets caused a stir because the majority of them were Hindi catchphrases. For a brief moment, Twitter users believed Elon Musk was tweeting in Hindi, as he went to great lengths to replicate Elon Musk's profile. He even changed his bio to Elon Musk's: Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.

The account was suspended on Saturday after these tweets went viral.

After a $44 billion buyout, Musk became the new owner of the microblogging site. Top executives such as ex-CEO Parag Agarwal and Vijaya Gadde have been fired since he took over, prompting a flood of memes on Twitter.