Hyderabad: Man gives water to traffic cops working in scorching heat, viral video melts internet

In the video, you can see a guy on a bike handing out water bottles to traffic cops who are standing and doing their job in the scorching sun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

New Delhi: Being helpful is a valuable quality to possess. Assisting someone in need is always a gesture that people recall and appreciate. And now, a film depicting something similar has gone viral on social media. In the video, you can see a guy on a bike handing out water bottles to traffic cops who are standing and doing their job in the scorching sun. The video is shared on Instagram by user named user Nikhil Nayak and it has so far amassed whopping 537,000 likes.

The video depicts Nayak riding a bike. He approaches the traffic cops who are standing in the hot sun while moving. He then pulls water bottles from his bag and gives them over. The personnel grins and thanks him as he hands them the water.


The clip was liked over 537,000 times and garnered tons of reactions. People couldn't stop praising and applauding the guy. Many people remarked on how the video was a shining example of humanity. Some, on the other hand, asked the authorities to honour the individual for his valiant efforts.

"You're doing a great job, brother," one person said. "Help people even if you know they can't help you back," a second person added. "Just wanted to say thankyou so much buddy," wrote another. " "I hardly comment, but I wanted to express my appreciation for your efforts." a fourth person said.

 

