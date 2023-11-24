Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut' to Las Vegas

Californians returning from a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas experienced an unexpected off-road adventure when Google Maps redirected them to a desert route to avoid traffic.

Shelby Easler, along with her brother Austin and their significant others, set out on their journey back to Los Angeles on November 19, relying on the popular navigation app. Instead of following the familiar route on Interstate 15, the primary highway connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, the app suggested an alternative path to avoid a dust storm that had caused significant traffic delays on a Sunday.

Thinking it would be a safer and faster option, Shelby shared, "It was our first time driving to and from Vegas, so we didn't know that you can really only take the I-15 back and forth." Little did they know that Google Maps had a different plan for their return trip.

To their surprise, the navigation app redirected their vehicle away from the main highway, leading them into the rugged desert terrain of Nevada. Shelby documented their unexpected off-road journey in a viral video, highlighting that their experience was not unique, as a line of cars could be seen following the same unconventional route.

As the group ventured further, they encountered a fellow driver who had decided to turn around. According to Ms. Easler, "The first driver that turned around talked to us to tell us that the road gets washed out the higher into the mountain you get, and we have to turn around since the path leads nowhere. He was in a huge truck and was just driving straight through the bushes and shrubs to let people know to turn around."

This unexpected detour left the group in a challenging situation, emphasizing the importance of relying on local knowledge and common routes, especially in unfamiliar areas. While technology like Google Maps is generally a trusted companion for navigation, this incident serves as a reminder that sometimes the road less traveled is best left unexplored.