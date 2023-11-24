Headlines

Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut' to Las Vegas

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Drilling halted after technical snag in Auger drilling machine

Meet NEET UG topper Bora Varun, who also secured 2nd rank in AP EAMCET result

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states from November 25; yellow alert issued

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut' to Las Vegas

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

8 must-watch films on Napoleon Bonaparte

7 foods to make you look younger

Benefits of eating radish

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

This actor sold insurance door-to-door, was rejected for looks, scary voice, became Bollywood's iconic villain, he is...

HomeViral

Viral

Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut' to Las Vegas

Californians returning from a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas experienced an unexpected off-road adventure when Google Maps redirected them to a desert route to avoid traffic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a surprising twist, a group of Californians returning from the recent Formula 1 race in Las Vegas found themselves on an unexpected off-road adventure, all thanks to Google Maps' navigation guidance.

Shelby Easler, along with her brother Austin and their significant others, set out on their journey back to Los Angeles on November 19, relying on the popular navigation app. Instead of following the familiar route on Interstate 15, the primary highway connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, the app suggested an alternative path to avoid a dust storm that had caused significant traffic delays on a Sunday.

Thinking it would be a safer and faster option, Shelby shared, "It was our first time driving to and from Vegas, so we didn't know that you can really only take the I-15 back and forth." Little did they know that Google Maps had a different plan for their return trip.

To their surprise, the navigation app redirected their vehicle away from the main highway, leading them into the rugged desert terrain of Nevada. Shelby documented their unexpected off-road journey in a viral video, highlighting that their experience was not unique, as a line of cars could be seen following the same unconventional route.

As the group ventured further, they encountered a fellow driver who had decided to turn around. According to Ms. Easler, "The first driver that turned around talked to us to tell us that the road gets washed out the higher into the mountain you get, and we have to turn around since the path leads nowhere. He was in a huge truck and was just driving straight through the bushes and shrubs to let people know to turn around."

This unexpected detour left the group in a challenging situation, emphasizing the importance of relying on local knowledge and common routes, especially in unfamiliar areas. While technology like Google Maps is generally a trusted companion for navigation, this incident serves as a reminder that sometimes the road less traveled is best left unexplored.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'You mean so much...': Mohammad Shami shares heartwarming note for his mother post World Cup final loss

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma unlikely to play T20Is again: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE