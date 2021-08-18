Female TikToker thrown in air by crowd in Pakistan, clothes torn, mobile stolen

In a shocking incident, a female TikToker in Pakistan was assaulted by hundreds of people in Pakistan's Lahore on August 14. A case in this regard has been registered by Lahore Police against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the TikToker and her companions. The incidence happened at Greater Iqbal Park area of Lahore on Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

In her FIR, the complainant has said that she and her companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

The female TikToker mentioned in her complaint that she and her companions tried their best to escape from the crowd but in vain. The park's security guard tried to help them by opening the gate to the enclosure around Minar-e-Pakistan.

My eyes got wet after watching this video. 400 hundred beasts abused our sister ayesha in Lahore (Minar e pakistan). I am ashamed to be a man after watching this video that our sisters are no longer safe. I apologize to my sister on my behalf.#minarepakistan#lahoreincident pic.twitter.com/NoK5WFD5dn — Waqas Akhter (@waqasakhter077) August 18, 2021

"However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

According to the TikToker, her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken" by the rampaging mob which also took the mobile phone of one of her companions.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added.

The FIR was registered under Sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media with people demanding strict action against the culprits.