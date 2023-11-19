Fan's guide: Woman shares dos and don'ts for best World Cup final experience at Narendra Modi Stadium

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Get ready for a cricketing spectacle as the excitement mounts for the ICC World Cup final clash between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans across the nation are eagerly anticipating a riveting showdown, with India eyeing its third World Cup title. While many will catch the action from the comfort of their homes, a lucky few are gearing up to experience the live, electrifying atmosphere at the stadium.

DO NOT carry anything. Not even your airpods/earphones/powerbanks/cables. They will legit dump it in a carton box and people were CRYINGG after cuz their stuff was no where to be found. Don’t carry compact/lipsticks/lipbalms/sunscreens. They WILL throw every single item. — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

For those fortunate souls attending the match in person, Kaashvi Saxena has shared some invaluable tips to ensure a seamless stadium experience. In a recent post on X, Kaashvi outlined essential advice, starting with the recommendation to travel light. The stadium has strict policies against items like AirPods, earphones, and power banks. Only mobile phones are allowed inside, meaning all other belongings must be surrendered at the entrance.

Should you find yourself needing extra essentials, nearby locker facilities are available at a fee of Rs 500. However, for added convenience, Kaashvi suggests leaving non-essential items in your vehicle. When it comes to refreshments, it's wise to carry cash, as digital payment methods like UPI may not be operational. While water bottles are not permitted, they can be purchased within the stadium for Rs 100-200 and refilled as needed.

Food options are on hand, with sandwiches priced at Rs 300. Kaashvi recommends preordering food to your seat to avoid queues and ensure you don't miss any on-field action. Considering Ahmedabad's climate, dressing for warm weather is a smart move.

In addition to physical preparations, Kaashvi advises attendees to mentally brace themselves for significant walking and potential lengthy waits during entry and exit from the stadium. While these aspects are often overlooked, being prepared for them can significantly enhance the overall experience, she noted.

Kaashvi's insights have garnered attention online, sparking discussions and prompting questions from the internet community, all of which she has promptly addressed. As the cricketing world gears up for this epic clash, fans are not only anticipating the on-field action but also taking note of Kaashvi's practical advice for an unforgettable stadium experience.