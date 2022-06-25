Viral video showing boy scan FASTag with watch-like device to steal money is FAKE

In the video, a man claims that a small boy cleaning the windshield of his car with a duster is siphoning off money from the FASTag at the same time.

A fake video circulating on WhatsApp and other social media has been incorrectly cautioning people against a “new FasTag scam” where people are extracting money from the digital stickers using a smartwatch or similar device. However, this video is fake and so is the claim. Transactions like FastTag do not occur over the open internet.

“#viral Video claims that devices like watches are being used to swipe the #Fastag on vehicles, leading to fraudulent deduction of money from prepaid wallets,” wrote the fact check Twitter handle of Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“This Video is #FAKE. Such transactions are not possible. Each Toll Plaza has a unique code,” it added.

A #viral Video claims that devices like watches are being used to swipe the #Fastag on vehicles, leading to fraudulent deduction of money from prepaid wallets.#PIBFactCheck:



This Video is #FAKE



Such transactions are not possible



Each Toll Plaza has a unique code pic.twitter.com/n7p01AXF4A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 25, 2022

The Fact Check post further elaborates on the FASTag mechanism. Each Toll Plaza carries a unique code which is mapped with a particular bank and geo-code. This combination is mapped on the National Electronic Toll Collection System.

"The Transactions happen through safe internet protocols over a secure, internal system. Proper security protocols are being followed," it added.

READ | UP shocker: Government school principal beats woman Shiksha Mitra with shoes for coming late, video goes viral