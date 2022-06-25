Headlines

UP shocker: Government school principal beats woman Shiksha Mitra with shoes for coming late, video goes viral

As of now, the principal of the government school in Lakhimpur block has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly manhandling the teacher.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

A shocking incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh when a woman Shiksha Mitra was badly beaten up with a pair of shoes by the school principal for coming late to the school. The video of the incident was shared on ANI's Twitter page and has been going viral ever since. The incident took place in Mahngu Khera school under the Kheri police station area.

As of now, the principal of the government school in Lakhimpur block has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly manhandling the woman Shiksha Mitra, officials said.

Kheri's basic education officer Laxmi Kant Pandey told PTI, "Headteacher Ajeet Kumar has been suspended after he was reported to have manhandled a woman Shiksha Mitra (a para teacher) of his school, maligning the image of his post and the department and violating the code of conduct for school teachers."

The incident came to light after a video in which the head teacher could be seen thrashing the woman was widely circulated on social media platforms. Lakhimpur Block Education Officer Subhash Chandra has sent a report in this regard to Kheri's basic education officer Laxmi Kant Pandey.

Pandey said that the errant head teacher has been attached to Pasgawan junior high school till the investigation of the case is going on, adding that Pasgawan BEO has been instructed to submit the attendance report of the suspended head teacher on a daily basis to his office.

A three-member team has also been formed to probe the matter and submit their report at the earliest. 

