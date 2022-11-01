Twitter flooded with memes as Elon Musk 'bargains' monthly fees for blue tick (file photo)

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, reports emerged that the microblogging site will charge verified Twitter users a fee to keep their blue tick.

Amid this, some media social media have been reacting to it. Now bestselling author Stephen King has expressed his disappointment over the anticipated fee and prompted Elon Musk to respond.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," the author tweeted on Monday. "It ain't the money, it's the principal of the thing," he added in another tweet.

Replying to him, the Tesla CEO went on to negotiate with the author and wrote, “We need to pay the bills somehow. Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

We need to pay the bills somehow Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Now, the chat of the duo has gone viral and sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Some users compared it to the way customers indulge in bargaining with street vendors.

Check the best hilarious memes below:

चल 16 पे नक्की कर, ना तेरा ना मेरा, just take it and go



pic.twitter.com/DmCWWaRUVw — Sea farer (@World_neptuner) November 1, 2022

5 dollars and you have a deal — Mu (@TheTallWeeb) November 1, 2022

Waiting for chal na tera na mera itne par final karte hain — Ms.Positivity (@No__negativtyxd) November 1, 2022

Bhaia Sarojini mein 2 mein mil jaata hai dhang se lagao. https://t.co/fqiVCrHlbn — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 1, 2022

