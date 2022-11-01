Search icon
Twitter flooded with memes as Elon Musk 'bargains' monthly fees for blue tick

Elon Musk: The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers among other things.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, reports emerged that the microblogging site will charge verified Twitter users a fee to keep their blue tick.

Amid this, some media social media have been reacting to it. Now bestselling author Stephen King has expressed his disappointment over the anticipated fee and prompted Elon Musk to respond.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," the author tweeted on Monday. "It ain't the money, it's the principal of the thing," he added in another tweet.

Replying to him, the Tesla CEO went on to negotiate with the author and wrote, “We need to pay the bills somehow. Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Now, the chat of the duo has gone viral and sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Some users compared it to the way customers indulge in bargaining with street vendors.

Check the best hilarious memes below:

 

 

 

