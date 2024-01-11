Headlines

Viral

Elephants rescue rhino from lions' clutches, viral video shocks internet

In a captivating incident at Namibia's Etosha National Park, a black rhino's struggle for survival in mud took a surprising turn when a pride of lions attacked.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

In a dramatic wildlife spectacle captured in a viral video by Kim Hathway and shared on YouTube by Latest Sightings, the heart of Namibia's Etosha National Park witnessed an intense tale of survival and unexpected camaraderie. The footage documents the harrowing struggle of a black rhino trapped in mud, under threat from a pride of lions, only to be saved by a surprising alliance with a herd of elephants.

The incident unfolded when a sizeable black rhino, seeking relief from the sweltering heat, ventured to a waterhole and became ensnared in the thick mud. Recognizing the rhino's vulnerability, a pride of lions seized the opportunity, attempting to make the trapped rhino their prey. However, their plans took an unexpected turn when a herd of elephants, alerted by the commotion, intervened with a forceful charge, compelling the lions to retreat.

According to the video's caption, "With the threat out of sight, most of the herd continued on their way, but one elephant wasn’t happy to leave the rhino at the mercy of the lions." This particular elephant took on the role of a valiant savior, attempting tirelessly to extricate the rhino from the waterhole. Employing its tusks and feet, the elephant pushed with determination for hours, even appearing at one point to be on top of the distressed rhino. Unfortunately, despite the elephant's heroic efforts, the struggle reached a point where it could do no more, and it reluctantly had to move on, mindful of the lingering lion threat.

The remarkable video has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over 3.3 million views and sparking a multitude of emotional reactions. Viewers were particularly moved by the fate of the stranded rhino and the extraordinary display of inter-species solidarity in the animal kingdom.

