Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eight-eyed, eight-legged scorpion species discovered in Thai National Park, details here

Meet man who helps Mukesh Ambani earn crores per month, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, VIT, his name is...

'CAA will never...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes big statement

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eight-eyed, eight-legged scorpion species discovered in Thai National Park, details here

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeViral

Viral

Eight-eyed, eight-legged scorpion species discovered in Thai National Park, details here

Researchers in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand, have identified a new species of scorpion, Euscorpiops Krachan, notable for its small size and distinct characteristics.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable expedition through the dense wilderness of Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, a team of researchers stumbled upon a fascinating find: a previously unknown species of scorpion, scientifically classified as Euscorpiops Krachan.

The discovery of Euscorpiops Krachan, named after the very park where it was unearthed, unfolded as researchers were camping near the Tenasserim Mountain Range. Underneath a nondescript rock, they uncovered this elusive creature, prompting a comprehensive study of three adult males and one adult female.

Standing out for its diminutive size within the subgenus Euscorpiops, the newly found scorpion exhibits a brownish hue, with females boasting a darker shade compared to males. Sporting eight eyes and legs, it shares many traits with other members of the Euscorpiops subgenus.

According to the study published in ZooKeys, Euscorpiops Krachan employs a hunting strategy reminiscent of its Scorpiops genus counterparts, favoring an "ambush or sit-and-wait type of foraging" technique.

Researchers highlight the significance of the limited distribution ranges and high degree of endemism within the genus, attributing these factors to the distinct characteristics observed in Euscorpiops Krachan.

Dr. John Doe, lead researcher on the project, emphasized, "Until now, all Scorpios species reported in Thailand were believed to be endemic to their habitats. They can be found mainly in mountain areas, particularly in places with numerous rock crevices. Despite several studies on Scorpiops in Thailand, additional areas of the country are still unexplored and need investigation."

In a parallel discovery, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have uncovered another intriguing species: a marine slug mollusc found along the wet and sandy beaches of Odisha and Bengal. Dubbed Melanochlamys Droupadi, it pays respect  to President Droupadi Murmu.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, took no salary, his son now has Rs 65000 crore…

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

'Suffers from superiority complex....': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement