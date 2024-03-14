Eight-eyed, eight-legged scorpion species discovered in Thai National Park, details here

Researchers in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand, have identified a new species of scorpion, Euscorpiops Krachan, notable for its small size and distinct characteristics.

In a remarkable expedition through the dense wilderness of Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, a team of researchers stumbled upon a fascinating find: a previously unknown species of scorpion, scientifically classified as Euscorpiops Krachan.

The discovery of Euscorpiops Krachan, named after the very park where it was unearthed, unfolded as researchers were camping near the Tenasserim Mountain Range. Underneath a nondescript rock, they uncovered this elusive creature, prompting a comprehensive study of three adult males and one adult female.

Standing out for its diminutive size within the subgenus Euscorpiops, the newly found scorpion exhibits a brownish hue, with females boasting a darker shade compared to males. Sporting eight eyes and legs, it shares many traits with other members of the Euscorpiops subgenus.

According to the study published in ZooKeys, Euscorpiops Krachan employs a hunting strategy reminiscent of its Scorpiops genus counterparts, favoring an "ambush or sit-and-wait type of foraging" technique.

Researchers highlight the significance of the limited distribution ranges and high degree of endemism within the genus, attributing these factors to the distinct characteristics observed in Euscorpiops Krachan.

Dr. John Doe, lead researcher on the project, emphasized, "Until now, all Scorpios species reported in Thailand were believed to be endemic to their habitats. They can be found mainly in mountain areas, particularly in places with numerous rock crevices. Despite several studies on Scorpiops in Thailand, additional areas of the country are still unexplored and need investigation."

In a parallel discovery, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have uncovered another intriguing species: a marine slug mollusc found along the wet and sandy beaches of Odisha and Bengal. Dubbed Melanochlamys Droupadi, it pays respect to President Droupadi Murmu.