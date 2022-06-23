Dulhan ka swag! Video of Bride, her squad's synchronised dance moves on Katrina Kaif's 'Chikni Chameli' goes viral

In the video, the bride and her friends perform not only on 'Chikni Chameli' but also on Shamita Shetty's popular song 'Sharara Sharara'.

Indian weddings are unfinished without the most-awaited dance by the bride and her squad. The wedding guests, friends, family members, and especially the groom wait for the bride to rock the dance floor with her moves. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride making dancing to Katrina Kaif's famous song 'Chikni Chameli' from the film 'Agneepath'.

In the video, the bride and her friends perform not only on 'Chikni Chameli' but also on Shamita Shetty's popular song 'Sharara Sharara'. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Anisha Kay, a Los Angeles-based dancer, and orthodontist.

Watch the video here.

The video was captioned as, "If you thought my dad was good, just wait until you see my friends. Thank you so much to ALL MY AMAZING FRIENDS for coming together last minute for this crazy neck-breaking routine to be a part of this special day with me. So lucky to have you all in my lives. FULL VID ON YOUTUBE."

In the video, the bride can be seen grooving with her girl gang as soon as 'Chikni Chameli' plays. Later, when the beat changes the bride squad starts moving to 'Sharara Sharara'. The bride's synchronised dance moves sure won everyone's hearts. The bride can be seen wearing a beautiful off-white embellished lehenga, while her bridesmaids wore lehengas of different colours.

Netizens also commented on the video and praised the bride and her squad. One user commented, "Bloody hell. The energy, the choreography, the beauty, the synchronicity. Holy moly," while another said, "This was SO much fun to do with you and this absolutely firecracker group of women."