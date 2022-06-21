Search icon
Leopard hit by car, gets stuck under it in distressing video shared by IFS officer

Video of leopard stuck under car bonnet after being hit is gaining surfacing over social media platforms.

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Leopard stuck at car bonnet

A video circulating over the internet shows a leopard got stuck under the bonnet of a car after being hit by the vehicle. Although the location of the happening is still unknown bu the video is circulating over social media platforms. 

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared a clip of the video that shows the leopard fleeing after the accident. A wildlife activist also shared another clip, where the leopard is seen stuck under the bonnet of the vehicle. 

 

 

As the driver pulled the car back to save the wild beast, the leopard is seen being dragged by the vehicle for a second, before attacking it back to express its anger. Moments later, the wounded leopard is then seen fleeing the scene. 

 

 

The video has gathered a lot of attention from viewers over social media. 

In the past, leopard deaths have been reported from across the nation after allegedly being hit by vehicles. Last year, a two-year-old leopard was found dead on Pali-Surajkund road near Gurugram with autopsy reports suggesting it may have been hit by a vehicle. 

In 2019, a one and half-year-old female leopard were reportedly also killed by a truck on NH-48 in Manesar. 

