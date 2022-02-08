Dream come true for employees! THIS company is treating its workers with a free 4-day vacation

The Covid-19 pandemic has been exceptionally tiring for the working population of the world, who had to keep up with their work and the requests of their employers in one of the biggest global health crises ever experienced by our generation.

In order to keep morale up and reward the employees for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic, a firm in Britain has surprised its workers with a free vacation lasting for four days to express their gratitude throughout the pandemic.

A recruitment firm based in Cardiff, Wales has decided to give the perfect gift to its employees – a four-day long vacation which is absolutely free! This gesture has been extended to 55 staff members of the firm, who will be embarking on an all-expenses paid trip.

The recruitment firm is taking its staff members on a four-day trip to Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. According to a BBC report, the firm will be spending over Rs 1 crore on this trip for its employees, which comes after a “historic 2021 report”, the firm said.

Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife!

That's everyone. Not just the top billers but EVERYONE.



The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets

All of our support teams

Our new hires in 2022



Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind #yolkfolk pic.twitter.com/X9El5OPwNw February 3, 2022

In a LinkedIn post, the company called Yolk Recruitment wrote, “Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That’s everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE. Our purpose is to build a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday.”

Yolk Recruitment’s Chief Pavan Arora, while talking to BBC, said, “2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry – we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff has been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote…so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.”

People on social media have showered praise for Yolk Recruitment, which was started around 14 years ago, for its great initiative and way of showing appreciation for its employees. The vacation to Spain will kick off on April 1, according to reports.