Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

Delhi Police has injected a playful twist into the excitement surrounding the India vs Australia ODI World Cup Final.

Following the Indian cricket team's thrilling 70-run victory against New Zealand in the semi-final, the nation is now on the edge of its seat in anticipation of the impending World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With excitement soaring, fans are gearing up for what promises to be an epic showdown.

In the midst of cricket fever that has gripped the nation, Delhi Police took an unconventional approach to join the excitement. In a clever move on social media, they issued a playful traffic advisory on X, with a witty twist tailored for the cricket extravaganza. The advisory read, "India, you already know what to do!" Drawing parallels between driving on a yellow light and the team's strategy, the message was clear: just as drivers cautiously advance on yellow, the Indian cricket team should stay alert and forge ahead toward victory.

But Delhi Police didn't stop at a single post; they continued to rally behind the 'Men in Blue' with another social media update that resonated with cricket enthusiasts. Leveraging the symbolism of the yellow traffic signal, typically signaling caution and progression, the post urged the team to be watchful yet keep going. The post declared, "India Knows... On Yellow, You Need To Be Watchful But Keep Going," concluding with an enthusiastic rallying cry, "Go India, Go!"

As the nation counts down to the highly anticipated final, the entire country is buzzing with excitement, ready to wholeheartedly support the Indian cricket team in their quest for ultimate glory in the sport. The unconventional move by Delhi Police has added an extra layer of fun to the build-up, showcasing the unique ways in which cricket unites the nation.