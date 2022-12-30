Cute or stupid? Boy hugs tiger, internet reacts to viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: The most endearing interactions are those between animals and humans. While most people are seen cuddling with their dogs or cats, one man drew everyone's attention when he was seen playing with an adult tiger. A touching video of a man adoring and comforting a tiger has gone viral. @Bitanshi.official shared the short video on Instagram and it has amassed a whopping one million views. . We are sure that like us, you will watch the entire video on a loop.

The clip starts with a tiger approaching a boy. As the video progresses, the wild cat opens its massive arms and tries to hug the boy. In return, the boy embraces the wild cat and showers it with unconditional love. The video is fascinating to watch because of the man's gestures and the wild cat's endearing facial expressions. We are convinced that the short segment will improve your mood and soul.

Netizens adored the video and flooded the comments section with love and heart emojis. The touching video has received over 170,000 likes and is rapidly growing in popularity.

Here's how the internet reacted to this adorable video:

"How many people watching this right now wish for a hug like this," a user with heart emoticons wrote. "Awwwwww I really enjoyed the clip, thank you for sharing," said another.. "So cute," said a third. "Soooo precious love love!" Best video yet," a fourth added with a heart emoticon.