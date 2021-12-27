Customer orders Apple iPhone worth Rs 105000, gets Cadbury Oreo chocolates instead

Ecommerce firms deliver thousands of products every day. A few mistakes in the supply chain are bound to happen from time to time. While an earlier incident in the year saw an Indian ecommerce customer get soap bars instead of an Apple iPhone 12, a similar incident has now surfaced in the UK. A resident of Leeds in England got an unpleasant surprise when his order of a brand new Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max turned up as a box with two chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper.

The unfortunate shopper who goes by the name Daniel Carroll had already been waiting for his fancy new phone after delay of a couple of weeks. But the package that he received brought to him a toilet roll hiding a couple of Cadbury’s White Oreo chocolate bars inside instead of the £1,045 (around Rs 1,05,000) iPhone.

The customer was quoted by a British news outlet, “I ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, but due to stock the earliest day for delivery was December 17. Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conflicting updates from DHL.”

After weeks of frustration, the customer was assured by the delivery service that his parcel would be ready for pick-up the next Saturday. The customer collected the package from the warehouse but found out about the erroneous delivery only when he reached home and finally opened the parcel. He said, “On Monday I did a 24-mile-round-trip to collect the parcel. When I got home I could tell the box had been tampered with as the tape was quite loose, but because I could feel some weight I just opened it. Inside there was cheap industrial toilet roll, which stunk, and two bars of Dairy Milk Oreo in there.”

The customer reportedly took to social media to share the issue. He reportedly wrote on Twitter, “Last Friday, the day it was due for delivery, I got several conflicting updates from DHL. At first it said “in delivery”, then scanned as “delayed”, then returned to “in delivery between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm”

An enquiry has been set up by the courier service DHL in the issue. The sender of the product has also been asked to send a replacement product for the unfortunate customer. A DHL spokersperson reportedly said, “We’re investigating the case as a priority and we have been in touch with the sender to ensure a replacement gets to Mr Carroll.”