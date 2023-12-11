China: Doctors remove 60 live worms from woman's eyes, details inside

In a rare and chilling medical episode in Kunming, China, doctors successfully removed over 60 live worms from a woman's eyes during a recent operation.

In a shocking and rare medical incident, doctors in Kunming, China, recently conducted a ghastly operation to extract more than 60 live worms from a patient's eyes. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, sought medical attention after experiencing persistent itchiness in her eyes. The situation took a horrifying turn when she witnessed a parasite worm falling out of her eye after rubbing them to alleviate the tingling sensation.

Swiftly responding to the distressing situation, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kunming, where doctors conducted an examination that left them astounded. The space between her eyeballs and eyelids was found to be infested with live worms. The surgical team removed over 40 live worms from her right eye and more than 10 from her left, bringing the total number of parasites extracted to more than 60, according to reports from The Mirror.

Dr. Guan, the lead surgeon, noted the exceptionally high number of parasites, categorizing the patient as a rare case. Medical experts suspect the woman was infected by roundworms of the Filarioidea type, typically transmitted through fly bites, as reported by Daily Express US.

Contrastingly, the woman believes she contracted the worms from dogs and cats, suggesting that these animals carried infectious larvae on their bodies. She suspects that contact with the animals and subsequent eye rubbing may have led to the infestation.

Following the operation, doctors have advised the woman to undergo frequent check-ups to monitor the possibility of residual larvae. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of always washing hands immediately after touching pets, as a preventive measure against potential infections.