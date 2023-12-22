Chennai man smashes 20 cars after quarrel with wife, details here

In a recent series of incidents, a Chennai man, Boobalan, damaged 20 cars in a fit of rage following a quarrel with his wife, suspecting her of cheating.

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Sunday night in Chennai, a 35-year-old man, identified as Boobalan, went on a destructive rampage, damaging at least 20 cars parked near his residence. The incident came to light when the owner of a second-hand car showroom discovered the extensive damage to his vehicles on Monday morning, prompting him to report the matter to the Chennai police, as per a report by the Times of India.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed Boobalan in a fit of rage, systematically vandalizing the parked cars. Upon his arrest, Boobalan confessed to the police that the destructive outburst was a result of a quarrel with his wife, suspecting her of infidelity. A case has been registered against him, and he is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, a Lufthansa flight en route to Thailand from Munich faced an unexpected diversion due to a mid-air altercation between a German man and his Thai wife. The dispute escalated into a loud confrontation, prompting the airline to make an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport this afternoon.

According to sources, Lufthansa initially sought permission to land in Pakistan, which was denied. Subsequently, the decision to divert the flight to Delhi was made due to the disruptive behavior of the passengers. An official statement from the airline revealed, "The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife," as reported by ANI.

The German national involved in the altercation was offloaded in Delhi and handed over to airport security. He has since apologized for the incident. The unexpected diversion serves as a reminder of the potential consequences when personal conflicts spill into public spaces, affecting not only those involved but also the safety and convenience of fellow passengers.