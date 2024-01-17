Headlines

Viral

Bride dances to Apna Bana Le in viral video, internet says 'so graceful'

A recent viral video on Instagram has captured the hearts of netizens, showcasing a bride's sensational dance performance to Arjit Singh's hit song "Apna Bana Le."

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

In the modern era, no wedding celebration is deemed complete without a show-stopping dance performance, and a recent viral video has left social media abuzz with excitement. The captivating clip features a bride showcasing her extraordinary dance prowess to the tunes of Arjit Singh's popular track, "Apna Bana Le." Shared on Instagram by @ayushikhannachoreography, the video has swiftly garnered over 1.5k likes, capturing the hearts of viewers across the platform.

The enchanting footage portrays the bride seamlessly grooving to the upbeat melody, exhibiting a flawless performance that not only showcased her energetic dance moves but also maintained an air of grace. Dressed in a stunning white gown, the bride exuded a sensational charm that added an extra layer of allure to her already impressive display.

The video has left netizens in awe, with social media users flooding the comments section with praises for the bride's groovy performance. Viewers expressed their admiration for her impeccable timing, enthusiastic moves, and overall captivating dance routine.

One user enthusiastically exclaimed, “Such a treat to watch you. Keep going with this tradition.” Another user chimed in, “What a beautiful, graceful dance,” while a different comment hailed it as the "best bride dance to date." The outpouring of positive comments included remarks like “OMG legendary,” underscoring the widespread acclaim for the bride's dance skills.

