Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized

Photo: Instagram/@from_my_own_lens (Screengrab)

Whether it's the reverse waterfall in Karnataka or Niagara Falls in the US, the monsoon season enhances the beauty of waterfalls. Being one of the most well-known waterfalls in the world, Niagara Falls is a breathtakingly gorgeous work of nature. A Niagara Falls video recently went viral on social media. A rare and stunning sight of Niagara Falls and a rainbow formation are shown in the viral video. Check out the viral video here.





The absolutely amazing view was posted by an Instagram user Shampa on her social meadia page. So far, the video has garnered over 3 crore views and more than 20 lakh likes. Netizens were amazed to see the mesmerising view, more than 3,000 user commented their reaction on the viral post. One user commented, "What an incredible vista. Beautifully catured". While another wrote, "Treat to the eyes".

