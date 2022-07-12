'This is not Niagara Falls': Magnificent Jog Falls in Karnataka leaves netizens stunned

Photo: Twitter/@VisitUdupi

Waterfalls are at their most beautiful during the monsoon season, when heavy downpours enhance the glory of nature. The 'reverse waterfall' by Naneghat just got popular. Another waterfall, Jog Falls in Karnataka, has gone viral on social media. The constant rains have made Jog Falls in Karnataka one of the most beautiful sites this monsoon.

Jog Falls is located in the Shivamogga district's Sagar taluk, where the river Sharavathi flows down from a height of 810 feet. The river is divided into four streams: Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. They are collectively known as Jog Falls. Jog Falls is a beautiful sight that draws thousands of visitors when it is in full bloom.

This is not Niagara Fal

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India



pic.twitter.com1C1ohXFsCn Erik Solheim ErikSolheimJuly 10, 2022

Many users uploaded breathtaking images and videos of Jog Falls. Erik Solheim, one of the users, shared the video on his Twitter account. The video highlighted the breathtaking sight of the waterfall. The video has received over 10 lakh views and over 84,000 likes since it was posted. Over 400 people commented on the post, one user wrote, "Been here many a times. Beautiful beyond words." While another said, "Karnataka is beautiful as what I explored not talking about bangluru traffic though."

READ | ‘Stay single like me’: Nagaland BJP minister’s tweet on World Population Day 2022 amuses netizens