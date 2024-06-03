Twitter
Zee AI Exit Poll: NDA expected to win 305-315 seats, INDIA alliance 180-195 seats

The AI exit poll indicates that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure between 52 to 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the INDIA Alliance may achieve 22 to 26 seats.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

Zee AI Exit Poll: NDA expected to win 305-315 seats, INDIA alliance 180-195 seats
As the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Election concluded, anticipation for the results has begun scheduled to be announced on June 4. On Sunday, ZEE NEWS unveiled an AI-powered exit poll, marking a first in the use of artificial intelligence for election predictions. The AI technology was employed for both data collection and processing, reflecting the figures from the survey agency. This exit poll gathered opinions from 100 million (10 crore) people, providing predictive insights rather than definitive results. According to the AI exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 305-315 seats, the INDIA alliance 180-195 seats, and others up to 52 seats and NDA will form the government.

Predicted Gains for NDA in Uttar Pradesh

The AI exit poll indicates that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure between 52 to 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the INDIA Alliance may achieve 22 to 26 seats.

Leading Parties in Bengal

In West Bengal, the AI exit poll suggests that the NDA could win 20 to 24 seats, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expected to obtain 16 to 22 seats. The INDIA Alliance is projected to secure 0 to 1 seat.

BJP's Prospects in Southern States

The southern states are pivotal this election season, with the BJP intensifying its efforts to expand its voter base. According to the AI exit poll, the NDA is anticipated to win 10 to 12 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the INDIA Alliance may capture 21 to 27 seats. In Telangana, the NDA is projected to gain 4 to 6 seats, with the INDIA Alliance expected to secure 10 to 14 seats.

Maharashtra Seat Projections

In Maharashtra, the AI exit poll forecasts that the NDA might obtain 26 to 34 seats, while the INDIA Alliance could achieve 15 to 21 seats.

Other States' Projections

In Karnataka, the NDA is expected to win 10 to 14 seats, with the INDIA Alliance possibly securing 12 to 20 seats.

In Rajasthan, where the BJP recently overtook Congress in the assembly elections, the NDA is projected to win 15 to 19 seats, with the INDIA Alliance expected to get 6 to 10 seats.

In Odisha, the NDA is anticipated to gain 10 to 14 seats, while the INDIA Alliance might secure 4 to 6 seats, and other parties could win 3 to 5 seats.

In Gujarat, traditionally a BJP stronghold, the NDA is predicted to obtain 20 to 26 seats, with the INDIA Alliance likely to win 2 to 4 seats.

In Haryana, the NDA is projected to win 3 to 5 seats, while the INDIA Alliance may secure 5 to 7 seats.

In the North East, the NDA is expected to capture 18 to 22 seats, with the INDIA Alliance likely to win 2 to 4 seats, and other parties projected to get 2 to 3 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which experienced a high voter turnout, the NDA might win 0 to 1 seat, while the INDIA Alliance is expected to secure 2 to 3 seats, and others might get 0 to 1 seat.

