Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Man carries infant in basket amid flood-like situation, netizens term him 'real-life Baahubali'

In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two persons stranded on a water tank surrounded by water at Mancherial.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Viral video: Man carries infant in basket amid flood-like situation, netizens term him 'real-life Baahubali'
Twitter screengrab

The incessant rains and inundation of several residential localities in Telangana threw up dramatic visuals of people being saved from floodwaters.

On Thursday, in a scene reminiscent of the film 'Baahubali', a video went viral of a three-month-old baby being carried in a plastic tub on the head of a man in neck-deep water in Manthani town.

READ | Comet K2, twice the size of Mount Everest, baffles scientists; here's why

It so happened that a family with a toddler was stranded in the flood water. This is when the baby was rescued by a worker and carried to safety. rescued by a worker and The incident took place in Manthani town in Peddapalli district.

Watch the video here. 

In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two persons stranded on a water tank surrounded by water at Mancherial. On a request from the State government, the IAF launched a Chetak helicopter on the mission to rescue two persons who had taken refuge on the top of the tank to escape the overflowing waters of the Godavari river, a defence release said here.

READ | Mumbai University Third Merit List released at mu.ac.in, know step-by-step process to check

Both the persons were rescued by a winch and dropped at a safe location, it said.

The helicopter flew within an hour of the request from the Air Force Station at Hakimpet here at 11.30 am. TRS sources said its MLA Balka Suman spoke to the State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and got the helicopter to save the two.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Delhi fourth in list of India's top 10 educational institutes, know which one is on top
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.