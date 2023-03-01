Search icon
'Biyah ho gya hai': Video of IIT students recreating iconic scene from Gangs of Wasseypur goes viral, Watch

We have seen many recreations of famous scenes and dialogues from the film, Gangs of Wasseypur parts 1 and 2, such as 'Tumse na ho payega', 'Baap ka, dada ka, sabka badla lega re tera faizal'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Photo via Instagram

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most popular films in Indian cinematic history. The Anurag Kashyap film is a cult classic and was an instant hit when it was first released for its powerful narrative in a small Indian town. Over the years, Gangs of Wasseypur has found its way to pop culture with people recreating iconic scenes played by the ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Zeishan Quadri.

Now, a new video is going viral on social media where a group of students from IIT Roorkee could be seen performing a stage act, recreating an iconic scene originally played by Manoj Bajpayee and Reema Sen.

Watch the viral video here
Video Credit: Instagram/iitr_memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iitr_memes)

The video shows Bajpayee's character flirting with Sen's character, just like in the film. While asking if she is married or not, the students impressed everyone and received a huge round of applause from the audience.

