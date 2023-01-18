Search icon
Billionaire diamond businessman’s 8-year-old daughter becomes ‘sanyasi’, details inside

Devanshi Sanghvi is the elder daughter of diamond businessman Dhanesh Sanghvi and his wife Ami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Devanshi Sanghvi, the 8-year-old daughter of a billionaire diamond merchant, has decided to renounce material comforts to become a ‘sanyasi’. It is learned that  Devanshi will take ‘diksha’ in Surat on Wednesday (January 18) to initiate her entry towards monkhood.

Devanshi is the elder daughter of diamond businessman Dhanesh Sanghvi and his wife Ami. Devanshi’s family owns Sanghvi and Sons, one of the oldest diamond companies in the world.

After turning an adult, Devanshi would have become the heir of a multi-crore business but she decided to renounce luxury and became a monk.

According to Times of India, before Devanshi took diksha, a grand procession with camels, elephants, horses was organized in Surat. Before Devanshi was selected to take ‘diksha’, she walked over 600 km with monks in order to understand a thing or two about the tough life of an ascetic (sanyasi).

“Devanshi never watched TV, or movies and never went to restaurants or attended marriages. She has participated in 367 diksha events so far,” said a family friend of the Sanghvis.

Devanshi is a trained singer and she has learnt skating and bharatnatyam too. She knows Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, English and Marwari languages.

Devanshi’s father Dhanesh Sanghvi is the only son of Mohan Sanghvi, who is the founder of Sanghvi and Sons. According to reports, Sanghvi and Sons has branches all over the world.

 

