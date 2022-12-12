Search icon
Viral Video: 42-year-old teacher ties knot with his 20-year-old student in Bihar

Bihar news: The student used to study English in coaching from the teacher in Samastipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Viral Video: 42-year-old teacher ties knot with his 20-year-old student in Bihar (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

People often say love is blind and a similar case has come to light in Bihar's Samastipur where a 42-year-old teacher fell in love with his 20-year-old student. The teacher then married his student in a temple on Thursday.

 A video of them doing 'saath pheres' around the sacred fire has gone viral on social media. The duo lives in the same locality. Reports suggest that 20-year-old Shweta Kumari used to study English under the coaching of Sangeet Kumar located in Rosda Bazar. During this, both of them came close and fell in love.

Even after there was a difference of 22 years in age, both of them decided to get married. Finally, they got married in Rosda Thaneshwar temple.

First, they got married in the temple, then to give it legal recognition, they also did a court marriage. According to the information, both are residents of Rosda market.

According to reports, the teacher was already married but his wife died several years ago. Then the teacher fell in love with Shweta in coaching and now they got married too.  

