After Vanshika, her ex-boyfriend Akaash comes up with his side of story, video goes viral

Now Akaash has apparently come up with his version of the story and you should definitely hear it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The Vanshika saga on Twitter is showing no signs of slowing down. After Vanshika's phone call to a friend, crying about how one Akaash had broken up with her, went viral and started trending on Twitter. Now Akaash has apparently come up with his version of the story and you should definitely hear it out. The video is shared on Twitter by a user named @aashishsarda07 and it has garnered more than 485k views. 

Akaash can be heard in the video discussing Vanshika's rant about the breakup before their two-month anniversary. "Itna disappoint toh mai 3 saal college mein nahi hua tha jitna yeh 2 maheene mein ho gayi hai," Akaash explained during the phone call. When his friend says Vanshika overreacted, he repeatedly says 'exactly.'

Earlier, a video of a girl named Vanshika and her friend crying after a breakup went viral on social media. Vanshika, the girl in the viral video, called her friend to discuss their breakup. On their two-month anniversary, she expressed her heartbreak over her boyfriend's breakup. She'd finished getting ready for the big day when the boy told her he "wasn't sure" about their relationship. As she told her friend the story, she sighed.

Vanshika and Aakash became social media sensations after the video went viral. They were, of course, the subject of some hilarious memes, which you should not miss.

