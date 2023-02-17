Search icon
'Better than Deepika..': Girl dancing to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang sets internet on fire, viral video

The girl in the clip has been identified as Srish Shukla and the viral video has so far amassed a whopping 1.1 million views on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: After four years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen, and we realised what we had been missing. Pathaan is still running strong in theatres after 23 days. The film, which had its world premiere on January 25, is breaking records, having crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in India and will soon cross the Rs 1000-crore mark globally. The lifetime collections of several films, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others, have been surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Furthermore, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film. Now a clip of a girl grooving to Pathaan's hit song 'Besharam Rang' has set social media on fire. The girl in the clip has been identified as Srish Shukla and the viral video has so far amassed a whopping 1.1 million views on it. 

In the short clip shared on Instagram, the girl is seen wearing a hot outfit while performing to the popular track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Her hot moves wowed everyone on social media, and her dance performance will undoubtedly win your heart. The girl absolutely nailed the hook steps of the song, and her on-point dance moves were a standout.

Reactions from netizens:

"This is absolutely so hot," a user commented. "Wow. Just wow.Wow, what a dance," said another. "She's a pro at every move. You nailed it, girl. Well done," said a third. “Omg! It's incredible... she is unquestionably the queen of dancing," wrote a fourth.

Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
