Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Mukesh-Neeta Ambani and family dance on HAHK song, watch video

An Ambani family dance video has taken over the social media in which the family is celebrating the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

The engagement ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant was indeed a star-studded affair at Antilia with the who’s who of Bollywood in appearance. The internet has been buzzing with a video of their engagement ceremony, where the Ambani family could be seen warmly welcoming the to-be-weds by presenting a dance performance together on the song ‘Wah Wah Ram ji’.

In the dance video, Mukesh and Neeta Ambani were in the centre, flanked by elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.

With the lyrics altered to include the names of the new couple, they danced to a rendition of ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ from the film ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’.

The couple’s impending nuptials were first publicised by the Ambani and Merchant families in 2019. Anant Ambani wore blue attire, while Merchant donned a golden lehenga for the ceremony. Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the grand ceremony was done in a traditional manner where the couple performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, which is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambanis at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

