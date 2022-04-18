'Alien footprints': Here's how netizens react to NASA image of Mars crater

(Image Source: Instagram/nasa)

An image of the Mars crater released by NASA on its official Instagram account has gone viral on social media. It has attracted a lot of reactions from not just astrophile but also common netizens who are reacting in their own unique way to the beautiful picture of the craters on Mars.

The space agency captured the image using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. "The Martian crater marks the spot," NASA wrote in the caption of the Instagram image.

Several Instagram users commented on the Instagram post shared by NASA. "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars," wrote one user. "All of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption," wrote another. "Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!" commented a third.

"Just awesome. Thanks to God for his or her creation," wrote a fourth user. Another user suggested, "I think the James Webb Space Telescope will be best for more detailed picks including the videos of these areas."

What the post read

In the caption, NASA also revealed that a larger crater sits within a second rocky basin, designated the 'Airy Crater'.

The post further explained that the Airy Crater originally defined zero-longitude for the Red Planet.

But as scientists started capturing more detailed images of the planet's surface, they needed a more precise marker.

NASA then designated the smaller crater dubbed Airy-0 (zero) as its Prime Meridian in order to not alter existing maps.

"The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel," NASA wrote in the caption.

NASA on April 11, shared the intriguing and interesting image on its Instagram account that depicts huge craters on Mars.