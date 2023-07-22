Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

One of the customers of this unique restaurant was quoted as saying that if one does not sleep after having Mansaf, then there is something wrong with it.

Social media has served as a platform to connect people with various unique places from all across the world. Recently, an interesting video from Jordan's capital, Amman, has been making rounds on the internet. The clip features sneak peeks of a unique restaurant named Moab. The eatery offers its customers the opportunity to enjoy a cozy nap in air-conditioned rooms after relishing Jordan's national dish, Mansaf. This traditional delicacy consists of lamb cooked in fermented dried yogurt sauce and served with rice. And did you know something else! The dish is known to have some serious sleep-inducing effects.

The viral video

One of the Twitter pages has shared a video flaunting the restaurant's unique concept, "Have you ever needed to take a nap after a great meal? This restaurant in Jordan lets you enjoy the country’s national dish, mansaf, and afterward take a nap in its sleeping area."

The clip shows one of the customers named Mohammad al-Ouqdah, emphasising that Mansaf requires a post-meal nap. He added that if one does not sleep after having it, then there is something wrong with the Mansaf.

Watch:

Have you ever needed to take a nap after a great meal _? This restaurant in Jordan lets you enjoy the country's national dish, mansaf, and afterward take a nap in its sleeping area. pic.twitter.com/hiYzK4dcWF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 21, 2023

Omar Mbaideen, the co-owner of the restaurant, disclosed that the idea for the hotel started as a joke, however, it is now a popular feature. Explaining further, he was quoted as saying, "Mansaf shakes the mind, so one has to sleep. Jameed yogurt, traditional ghee, and meat in preparing mansaf, these are heavy ingredients, so most people like to have a nap after eating mansaf."

The restaurant has a special area designated for napping so that the customers can relax in peace. Nevertheless, the dining area of the hotel has been kept separate for those who just wish to enjoy their meal. While Mansaf remains the most popular dish on the menu, the restaurant also serves Jordanian coffee with it for a better experience.

The video of the unique hotel has caught the attention of the netizens and is now going viral. The clip has garnered more than 34,000 views since it was posted on July 21.

So, if you are ever in Jordan and wish to enjoy a good nap after a delicious meal, this restaurant is the perfect pick for you.