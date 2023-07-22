Headlines

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS' Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I'm recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

One of the customers of this unique restaurant was quoted as saying that if one does not sleep after having Mansaf, then there is something wrong with it.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Social media has served as a platform to connect people with various unique places from all across the world. Recently, an interesting video from Jordan's capital, Amman, has been making rounds on the internet. The clip features sneak peeks of a unique restaurant named Moab. The eatery offers its customers the opportunity to enjoy a cozy nap in air-conditioned rooms after relishing Jordan's national dish, Mansaf. This traditional delicacy consists of lamb cooked in fermented dried yogurt sauce and served with rice. And did you know something else! The dish is known to have some serious sleep-inducing effects.

The viral video

One of the Twitter pages has shared a video flaunting the restaurant's unique concept, "Have you ever needed to take a nap after a great meal? This restaurant in Jordan lets you enjoy the country’s national dish, mansaf, and afterward take a nap in its sleeping area."

The clip shows one of the customers named Mohammad al-Ouqdah, emphasising that Mansaf requires a post-meal nap. He added that if one does not sleep after having it, then there is something wrong with the Mansaf.

Watch:

 

 

Omar Mbaideen, the co-owner of the restaurant, disclosed that the idea for the hotel started as a joke, however, it is now a popular feature. Explaining further, he was quoted as saying, "Mansaf shakes the mind, so one has to sleep. Jameed yogurt, traditional ghee, and meat in preparing mansaf, these are heavy ingredients, so most people like to have a nap after eating mansaf."

The restaurant has a special area designated for napping so that the customers can relax in peace. Nevertheless, the dining area of the hotel has been kept separate for those who just wish to enjoy their meal. While Mansaf remains the most popular dish on the menu, the restaurant also serves Jordanian coffee with it for a better experience.

The video of the unique hotel has caught the attention of the netizens and is now going viral. The clip has garnered more than 34,000 views since it was posted on July 21.

So, if you are ever in Jordan and wish to enjoy a good nap after a delicious meal, this restaurant is the perfect pick for you.

