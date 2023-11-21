Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

Vir Das created history by winning the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series. Here's where you can watch his award-winning show.

On Monday morning (Sunday night in the US), comedian-turned-actor Vir Das created history by winning an International Emmy Award. The comedian won this for his comedy special Vir Das Landing, sharing the award jointly with the British teen sitcom Derry Girls.

What are International Emmy Awards and what does Vir’s win mean?

The International Emmy Awards are among the most prestigious awards given for work on television and streaming platforms. The awards are given out by International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and seen as the international arm of the Primetime Emmy Awards given for American TV and OTT programming. The difference here is that non-American and non-English shows are eligible too. This year, nearly 50 shows from 20 countries were vying for the 14 awards. Vir is the only Indian to triumph. Two other Indians – Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah – had been nominated but fell at the final hurdle.

Talking about his win, Vir said, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there.”

When and where to watch Vir Das Landing

Vir Das Landing is a comedy special i.e. an unscripted stand up comedy show where the comedian talks about his life and experiences. It is streaming on Netflix worldwide. In his fourth Netflix special Vir Das presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

Who else won International Emmy for India

Earlier in the night, a special International Emmy’s Directorate Award was bestowed upon producer Ektaa Kapoor. The honorary Emmy celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields and Ektaa is the first Indian to receive it. In a statement released to the media, she said, “Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”