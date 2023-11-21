Headlines

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Meet IAS officer, son of tea vendor, who first cracked JEE, then UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

Amazing physical transformations of popular child actors

9 must watch horror anime films

Fruits and vegetables to fight iron deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

HomeTelevision

Television

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

Vir Das created history by winning the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series. Here's where you can watch his award-winning show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday morning (Sunday night in the US), comedian-turned-actor Vir Das created history by winning an International Emmy Award. The comedian won this for his comedy special Vir Das Landing, sharing the award jointly with the British teen sitcom Derry Girls.

What are International Emmy Awards and what does Vir’s win mean?

The International Emmy Awards are among the most prestigious awards given for work on television and streaming platforms. The awards are given out by International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and seen as the international arm of the Primetime Emmy Awards given for American TV and OTT programming. The difference here is that non-American and non-English shows are eligible too. This year, nearly 50 shows from 20 countries were vying for the 14 awards. Vir is the only Indian to triumph. Two other Indians – Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah – had been nominated but fell at the final hurdle.

Talking about his win, Vir said, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream.  Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there.”

When and where to watch Vir Das Landing

Vir Das Landing is a comedy special i.e. an unscripted stand up comedy show where the comedian talks about his life and experiences. It is streaming on Netflix worldwide. In his fourth Netflix special Vir Das presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

Who else won International Emmy for India

Earlier in the night, a special International Emmy’s Directorate Award was bestowed upon producer Ektaa Kapoor. The honorary Emmy celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields and Ektaa is the first Indian to receive it. In a statement released to the media, she said, “Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Colombia set to sterilise Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos': Here's why

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

SC to hear today pleas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala govts on 'delay' by Governors in giving assent to bills

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE