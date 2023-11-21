Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Meet Prerna Jhunjhunwala, educator-turned-entrepreneur who is running Rs 330 crore startup, not from IIT, IIM

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Petrol and diesel price today: Check fuel costs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna; get city-wise list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Meet Prerna Jhunjhunwala, educator-turned-entrepreneur who is running Rs 330 crore startup, not from IIT, IIM

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi to address public in Anta, Kota today

9 must watch horror anime films

Fruits and vegetables to fight iron deficiency

7 K-pop songs featured in Hollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

HomeTelevision

Television

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Vir Das' show Vir Das Landing has won the Best Comedy Series International Emmy Award.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Comedian Vir Das has created history with a win at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The comic-turned-actor saw his show Vir Das Landing win the Best Comedy Series award at the prestigious event. The show tied for the award with the hit British teen sitcom Derry Girls. Two other Indians – Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah – were nominated at the awards but failed to win.

Vir Das’ comedy special streamed on Netflix in 2022 and was vying in the Best Comedy series alongside Derry Girls, France’s Le Flambeau annd Argentina’s El Encargado. The win is Vir’s first International Emmy Award.

Jim Sarbh, meanwhile, had been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as Hom Bhabha in SoyLIV’s Rocket Boys. But he eventually lost to Martin Freeman, who took home the award for his role in The Responder. Similarly Shefali Shah, who was nominated for Best Actress for her perfomance in the Netflix show Delhi Crime, lost to Karla Souza.

The International Emmys are given out by International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. While the original Emmys honour American shows, the International Emmys are open to shows of all languages from outside the US. This includes Indian TV and OTT content as well.

Earlier in the night, a special International Emmy’s Directorate Award was bestowed upon producer Ektaa Kapoor. The honorary Emmy celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields and Ektaa is the first Indian to receive it. In a statement released to the media, she said, “Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

Meet IIT topper, first-ever India CEO of multinational company, wanted to become billionaire, went to prison due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE