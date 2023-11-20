When, where to watch International Emmy Awards 2023 in India, where Vir Das, Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah are nominated

Know when and where to watch the International Emmy Awards 2023 in India.

The 51st edition of one of the most prestigious awards for a television actor, the International Emmy Awards, is all set to take place on November 20 in New York. 56 nominees have been nominated from 20 countries across 14 categories including three from India, Vir Das, Shefali Shah, and Jim Sarbh. These Indian stars have been nominated in the comedy category and for the best actor and actress performances

When and where to watch in India?

The International Emmy Awards will be live-streamed in India on November 21, Tuesday, at 6:30 am IST. However, the red carpet screening will begin at the International Emmy Academy's website and its social media handles from 2.30 am IST.

The International Emmy’s Directorate Award celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields. This year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor will be honoured with the award. On revealing the reason behind Ekta Kapoor being honoured with it, Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said, “Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform."

Who is nominated in which category?

Shefali Shah is nominated for her impactful performance as DCP Vartika in her Netflix series Delhi Crime 2. The actress will be competing with nominees like Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Talking about the nomination, the actress told Hindustan Times, "I can't find the words to describe what I'm feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime season two is just overwhelming."

Jim Sarbh is nominated in the category of Best Actor performance for playing nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. The actor will be fighting for the award with other nominees like Gustavo Bassani of Argentina, Martin Freeman of the UK, and Jonas Karlsson of Sweden. Talking about the same, the actor said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world."

Vir Das is nominated for his comedy special on Netflix Vir Das: Landing and will be competing with other nominees like Derry Girls season three from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina, and the French show Le Flambeau season two.