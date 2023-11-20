Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

This filmmaker began work at 17 and was rejected by 6 different networks. Now, they are the first Indian to win International Emmy Directorate Award

The International Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious awards celebrating excellence in television and streaming shows worldwide. While the original Emmys honour American shows, the International Emmys are open to shows of all languages from outside the US. This includes Indian TV and OTT content as well. And while there are a number of Indians in fray for the awards this year, one name is getting a special honour too – by being named for the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award.

The Indian filmmaker who will get the International Emmy Directorate Award 2023

The International Emmy’s Directorate Award celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields. This year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the award will be bestowed upon Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor. Ektaa, who started Balaji Telefilms in 1994 with her mother Shobha, has become the leading content producer in television in India, branching out into films and streaming content as well. In her early years, Ektaa Kapoor saw the first six of her TV shows rejected by various networks. She started work at the age of 17 but only found success in her early 20s with Hum Paanch.

Why is Ekta Kapoor receiving an International Emmy

In a statement released last Tuesday, Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said, “Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. Ektaa also responded to the honour. In a statement released to the media, she said, “Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

India’s other nominees at Internatioal Emmy Awards 2023

The 51st International Emmy Awards will be given out in New York on the night of Monday, November 20. Three other Indians have been nominated as well. Vir Das is in the fray for Best Comedy Series for his special Vir Das: Landing. Jim Sarbh has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Rocket Boys while Shefali Shah has bagged a Best Actress nomination for Delhi Crime.