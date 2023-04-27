Watch: Nia Sharma's viral video doing continuous backflips stuns internet, actress says 'there's magic in my bones'

Nia Sharma/Instagram

Popular television actress Nia Sharma stunned her fans and followers when she dropped a reel on her Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, in which she was seen performing continuous backflips. Though her trainer was standing beside her, the actress didn't require his help and did the backward somersaults herself.

In the caption, Nia used the lyrics of the popular English song Bones from the American pop rock band Imagine Dragons as she wrote, "There’s this magic in my Bones", and added a happy smiling emoji. Her daring video went viral on social media as soon as Nia posted it.

Actress Krystle D'Souza took to the comments section and wrote, "Woaaaaaahhhhh", adding a couple of fire emojis. Indian-Australian actress Amy Aela wrote, "This is amazing. If I did one I will look like a beached whale". "Wow, I'm super impressed. You are on fire girl", commented Claudia Ciesla, the Polish-born German actress who works in the Indian entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows as well including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 last year.

Nia has also appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others. Her most recent music video Daiyya Daiyya featured in Suniel Shetty-starrer action thriller series Hunter on Amazon miniTV.



