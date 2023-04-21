Search icon
Nia Sharma brutally trolled for wearing mesh net bodysuit, netizens say 'Urfi ki aatma aa gayi is mein'

Although Nia Sharma looked sizzling hot in mesh net bodycon, netizens have brutally trolled the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Nia Sharma

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has set some serious fashion goals. There are celebs who are daring to experiment with their OOTD, and Urfi has pushed them to go beyond the usual. Nia Sharma dropped a post in her latest look, and netizens are clearly calling her inspired by Uorfi. 

Nia donned a black mesh net bodysuit with a matching black handbag. Nia shared the photos and video of her OOTD on her Instagram and wrote, "Another day! Another look.. another post for the feed. Hair Makeup and outfit…… Blame it on meeee." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

As soon as Nia shared the post, several netizens called her a copycat of Urfi Javed. A few other internet users called her Urfi's older sister. A user wrote, "Branded urfi." Another user wrote, "Urfi ki sister lag rahi." One of the users wrote, "Kitni gandi lag rahi ho bata nahi sakti." A netizen wrote, "Urfi ki atama aa gai hai ab inme." Another netizen wrote, "Urfi javed ki badi behen." One of the netizens said, "Urfi part 2." 

Four days ago, Nia shared with her followers that she will be making her debut in South cinema. Recently the actress flew down to Hyderabad for a film shoot, and she returned to Mumbai on April 17. The actress shot a special song for Sai Pawan Basamsetti's next directorial, under the guidance of popular dance choreographer, Raju Sundaram. 

Nia shared a few photos and a video from the shoot and thanked the team for letting her expand her horizon. Denoting her experience while working in Hyderabad, Nia wrote, "Sometimes it’s not just a Shoot.. it’s a whole Experience you take away..#rajusundarammaster. @pawan_basamsetti it was fun. Thank you for this opportunity. My First down south. @makeupbyastha @hairbyrajabali you both dil se thanks. Teamwork." Nia Sharma is popularly known for her stint in shows like Jamaai Raja, Naagin, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

