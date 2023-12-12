Watch: Know where to find Bigg Boss 17-fame Aoora's favourite gulab jamun in Delhi

Headlines

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Most searched cricketer in the world on Google in 2023, he’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When, where and how to check CBSE class 10, 12 time tables online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Essential oils that promote healthy hairs

Panchamrit to Rava ladoo: 10 most searched recipes in India

10 benefits of taking afternoon nap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Meet actress who played simpleton in first film, became famous for bold scenes, dated India cricketer, her last film...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi thrice in 11 months, offers prayers ahead of Dunki release

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Know where to find Bigg Boss 17-fame Aoora's favourite gulab jamun in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora ate the best gulab jamun of his life in Delhi. Yes! We made him taste gulab jamun during DNA Day Out with K-pop star.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Korean singer Aoora, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant, has been making headlines ever since he appeared on Salman Khan’s show. While speaking to the host of the show, the K-pop star mentioned that his favourite food is gulab jamun and dhosa.

Well! Let us tell you that he ate the best gulab jamun of his life in Delhi. Yes! We made him taste gulab jamun when he came to Delhi. During DNA Day Out with K-pop star, Aoora explored Delhi’s Janpath market and tried street food. We went to Baba Ka Dhaba, Jantar Mantar, where the new wildcard entry on Bigg Boss 17 got to try gulab jamun for the first time in Delhi. Before that, his top dessert pick was jalebi. But after tasting gulab jamun with us, it became his new favourite food.

Watch:

He told us, “I went to so many cities and countries, where I tasted gulab jamun. But this is the best gulab jamun I have ever had.”

Watch full video:

Aoora is famous for his Korean renditions of Bollywood songs. He is a singer and composer and was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. However, he rose to fame with his rendition of Salman Khan's hit song Swag Se Swagat which garnered millions of views and then he never looked back.

While speaking to us, he talked about his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan and sang the song Chaleya from his movie Jawan. Aoora also mentioned that he is in love with India and wants to settle here. He loves the Indian people, culture, food, songs, and movies, and is a big Bollywood fan. Needless to say, he is the most adorable contestant in the Bigg Boss house and has already won millions of hearts.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore amazing deals on bodycon knee-length dresses on Amazon

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, Senior Lecturer vacancies; check details here

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Meet actress who was on top in Bollywood, quit acting to get married, got divorced, career ended, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE