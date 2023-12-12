Watch: Know where to find Bigg Boss 17-fame Aoora's favourite gulab jamun in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora ate the best gulab jamun of his life in Delhi. Yes! We made him taste gulab jamun during DNA Day Out with K-pop star.

South Korean singer Aoora, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant, has been making headlines ever since he appeared on Salman Khan’s show. While speaking to the host of the show, the K-pop star mentioned that his favourite food is gulab jamun and dhosa.

Well! Let us tell you that he ate the best gulab jamun of his life in Delhi. Yes! We made him taste gulab jamun when he came to Delhi. During DNA Day Out with K-pop star, Aoora explored Delhi’s Janpath market and tried street food. We went to Baba Ka Dhaba, Jantar Mantar, where the new wildcard entry on Bigg Boss 17 got to try gulab jamun for the first time in Delhi. Before that, his top dessert pick was jalebi. But after tasting gulab jamun with us, it became his new favourite food.

He told us, “I went to so many cities and countries, where I tasted gulab jamun. But this is the best gulab jamun I have ever had.”

Aoora is famous for his Korean renditions of Bollywood songs. He is a singer and composer and was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. However, he rose to fame with his rendition of Salman Khan's hit song Swag Se Swagat which garnered millions of views and then he never looked back.

While speaking to us, he talked about his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan and sang the song Chaleya from his movie Jawan. Aoora also mentioned that he is in love with India and wants to settle here. He loves the Indian people, culture, food, songs, and movies, and is a big Bollywood fan. Needless to say, he is the most adorable contestant in the Bigg Boss house and has already won millions of hearts.