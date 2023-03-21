Sexaholic actress Shama Sikander’s video and photos in sexy bikini at a Dubai beach go viral, watch

Shama sikander sizzles in a black bikini during her Dubai vacation

Sexaholic star Shama Sikander is very active on social media and she keeps providing a glimpse of her life to fans with her Instagram posts. Shama Sikander is known for posting hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Shama Sikander has once again given her fans a reason to smile as she has posted some steamy pics and video from her Dubai vacation.

On Sunday, Shama Sikander shared some sexy pictures in a black bikini while enjoying quality time in Dubai. Shama Sikander struck different poses on the beach wearing a black bikini. She captioned the post, “I’m Alive…on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo.’ She also used hashtags like ‘girlstrip, funtimes, happiestsunday, Dubai’ and others for the post.

The post went viral within no time with Shama Sikander’s fans taking to the comment section to express their love for the pretty actress. "Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach!" wrote a user. Another one commented, “Totally slaying in a bikini!" Someone else said, “Nice looking and stylish! Welcome to Dubai!’

It is to be noted that Shama Sikander had taken a break from acting in 2019 after the release of her film Bypass Road. Shama Sikander will next be seen on the nig screen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy. The film, which is expected to release this year, also stars Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in pivotal roles.