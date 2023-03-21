Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Sexaholic actress Shama Sikander’s video and photos in sexy bikini at a Dubai beach go viral, watch

Shama Sikander has once again given her fans a reason to smile as she has posted some steamy pics and video from her Dubai vacation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Sexaholic actress Shama Sikander’s video and photos in sexy bikini at a Dubai beach go viral, watch
Shama sikander sizzles in a black bikini during her Dubai vacation

Sexaholic star Shama Sikander is very active on social media and she keeps providing a glimpse of her life to fans with her Instagram posts. Shama Sikander is known for posting hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Shama Sikander has once again given her fans a reason to smile as she has posted some steamy pics and video from her Dubai vacation.

On Sunday, Shama Sikander shared some sexy pictures in a black bikini while enjoying quality time in Dubai. Shama Sikander struck different poses on the beach wearing a black bikini. She captioned the post, “I’m Alive…on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo.’ She also used hashtags like ‘girlstrip, funtimes, happiestsunday, Dubai’ and others for the post.

The post went viral within no time with Shama Sikander’s fans taking to the comment section to express their love for the pretty actress. "Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach!" wrote a user. Another one commented, “Totally slaying in a bikini!" Someone else said, “Nice looking and stylish! Welcome to Dubai!’

It is to be noted that Shama Sikander had taken a break from acting in 2019 after the release of her  film Bypass Road. Shama Sikander will next be seen on the nig screen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy. The film, which is expected to release this year, also stars Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.