Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in hot see-through golden dress burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and she has now shared a glimpse from her new music video, Daiyya Daiyya on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Nia Sharma stuns in a see-through golden dress

TV star Nia Sharma is hugely popular among her fans for her killer dance moves and bold fashion sense. Nia Sharma often grabs the attention of netizens with her hot and sexy dance videos and the TV actress has done it once again. Nia Sharma’s latest music video has gone viral on social media and the actress is receiving praise from her fans for her sexy look and superb dance moves.

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and she has now shared a glimpse from her new music video, Daiyya Daiyya on her Instagram. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and it also features Suniel Shetty.

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen in a sexy and hot golden avatar. Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “OUT NOW! (Link in Bio) Shimmery and sizzling, you don’t want to miss out on the #DaiyyaDaiyya experience OUT NOW on the Saregama Music YouTube channel”

The video has gone viral and it has received over 36k views so far. Nia Sharma’s fans are praising her for her sultry dance moves. “Rocking performance indeed,” commented a user. “Kya performance hai Nia,” wrote another.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

