Viral video: This Bigg Boss 17 contestant attended Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding in Bigg Boss 4

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's marriage lasted only for two months as the ex-couple divorced each other in 2011. The two were also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp last year. Read on to know which Bigg Boss 17 contestant attended their wedding aired on national television in Bigg Boss 4.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 is ruling the TRP charts and streaming charts on Colors TV and JioCinema. The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has entered its ninth week and is constantly grabbing more and more eyeballs. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar have emerged as the most popular contestans till now.

As netizens are digging out less known information about the housemates, an old video has gone viral in which Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain, whose wife Ankita Lokhande is also competing with him, is seen attending Sara Khan and Ali Merchant inside Bigg Boss 4, which was the first season hosted by Salman after Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted the previous three seasons.

The clip shared by the popular account Bigg Boss Tak, that shares regular updates from inside the house, on the micro-blogging platfom X (previously known as Twitter) is going viral across the internet. It shows Vicky Jain as one of the guests attending Sara and Ali's wedding on the national television in 2010. He is seen seated with the popular actor Jay Bhanushali, who himself particiated in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

Sara and Ali's marriage lasted only for two months as the ex-couple divorced each other in 2011. The actress had entered the show as a regular contestant and stayed inside the house for 70 days until she was evicted based on audience votes, while the actor stayed as a guest inside the house for two weeks. 

Both of them were also seen last year in the first season of Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra, in which Sara entered on the first day and Ali came in the third week as the wildcard conestant. The stand-up comedian Munawar, who is currently partcipating in Bigg Boss 17, had won Lock Upp.

