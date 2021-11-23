Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh lock lips, their social media PDA takes internet by storm - pic inside

Celebrity couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Tuesday took the social media world by storm with their sizzling chemistry as they locked lips in romantic photos clicked in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

The singer couple who are currently vacationing in Paris sent the internet into a tizzy with their stunning photos locking lips whilst posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. While Neha Kakkar was seen dressed in fiery red trousers teamed with a matching red coat with a long trail and black crop top, her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh donned comfy off-white trousers and matching long coat. Well-polished black boots, Balenciaga red cross-body bag and black turban rounded off Rohanpreet impressive look. Neha rounded off her look with a black Louis Vuitton bag.

"I love you more than people love Eiffel Tower! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet," Rohanpreet wrote while sharing the romantic images.

Sharing almost the same set of images with an addition, Neha wrote as the caption, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

Check out Neha and Rohanpreet's post here:

As soon as Rohanpreet and Neha shared the images, their fans hopped onto the comments section to express their love for the sweet couple. "And I love you both than you guys love each other," commented an Instagram user. "Aaaaww love you both," wrote another. "Picture of the year," commented Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. Several other fans left heart and hearft-eyed emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet tied the knot on on October 24 2020 in a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Later, the couple also had a Hindu wedding.