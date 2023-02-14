Urfi Javed sets the internet on fire in sexy red bikini, watch viral video

Urfi Javed sets the internet on fire in red bikini

Actress Urfi Javed is known for her bold and bizarre fashion choices and Urfi often leaves people in shock with her bizarre clothes. Urfi is very active on social media too and she keeps posting videos and photos of herself wearing bizarre outfits. And now on Valentine's Day today (February 14), Urfi has once again posted a video of herself wearing a red bikini. The video has now gone viral and netizens are liking the actress’ sexy bikini.

In the video, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a hot red bikini with a cape which is covering the back of her head. Urfi is also wearing an attractive pendant around her neck and is wearing high heel sandles.

Netizens are wasting no time in commenting on Uorfi Javed's video. "Red hot chilli (sic)," wrote a user. "Yah hai lal pari (sic)," commented another.

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials show. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.