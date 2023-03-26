Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed meets Sunny Leone at awards function, poses with her; netizens say 'Sunny is more decent than her'

Internet users have slammed Urfi Javed and stated that Sunny Leone is a much more dignified lady than her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:27 AM IST

Urfi Javed meets Sunny Leone at awards function, poses with her; netizens say 'Sunny is more decent than her'
Urfi Javed-Sunny Leone

What happens when two hot sensations meet each other at an event? They become the highlight of the evening. They steal the limelight of the occasion. At a recent awards night, the media photographers got more than happy to see Urfi Javed walking with Sunny Leone on the red carpet. 

On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT star and actress Sunny Leone met at an award function and stole the limelight when they walked the red carpet together. Urfi brought Sunny with her to the red carpet, holding her hand, and they posed for the media with smiles. Viral Bhayani shared the video from the event with a caption that says, "B - town's new Friends? Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone together acknowledged the media today at the event! Barbie doll Barbie doll!! Fans went crazy!" 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens slammed Urfi for her outfit. Many of them suggested Uorfi learn something from Sunny Leone. Internet users found Sunny more charming and dignified than Urfi. A few of them even said that despite Sunny having a history of being an adult star, she's more decent than the current internet sensation. 

A user wrote, "Sunny is better than her" Another user wrote, "Bhale hi Sunny Leone porn star thi, lekin kapde iss se kapde iss se aache pehanti hai publically." A netizen wrote, "Sunny Leone is more decent than her." Another netizen added, "Ise kis baat ka award. Award shows pe se bharosa uth gya Mera." One of the netizens wrote, "Ek baby doll ek bekar doll." 

Urfi has been a part of Sunny Leone-hosted Spilitsvilla 14. The award function turned out to become a reunion for these two internet sensations. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Ginna. The film failed to create an impact at the box office. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.