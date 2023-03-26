Urfi Javed meets Sunny Leone at awards function, poses with her; netizens say 'Sunny is more decent than her'

Urfi Javed-Sunny Leone

What happens when two hot sensations meet each other at an event? They become the highlight of the evening. They steal the limelight of the occasion. At a recent awards night, the media photographers got more than happy to see Urfi Javed walking with Sunny Leone on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT star and actress Sunny Leone met at an award function and stole the limelight when they walked the red carpet together. Urfi brought Sunny with her to the red carpet, holding her hand, and they posed for the media with smiles. Viral Bhayani shared the video from the event with a caption that says, "B - town's new Friends? Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone together acknowledged the media today at the event! Barbie doll Barbie doll!! Fans went crazy!"

Here's the video

Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens slammed Urfi for her outfit. Many of them suggested Uorfi learn something from Sunny Leone. Internet users found Sunny more charming and dignified than Urfi. A few of them even said that despite Sunny having a history of being an adult star, she's more decent than the current internet sensation.

A user wrote, "Sunny is better than her" Another user wrote, "Bhale hi Sunny Leone porn star thi, lekin kapde iss se kapde iss se aache pehanti hai publically." A netizen wrote, "Sunny Leone is more decent than her." Another netizen added, "Ise kis baat ka award. Award shows pe se bharosa uth gya Mera." One of the netizens wrote, "Ek baby doll ek bekar doll."

Urfi has been a part of Sunny Leone-hosted Spilitsvilla 14. The award function turned out to become a reunion for these two internet sensations. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Ginna. The film failed to create an impact at the box office.