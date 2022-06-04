Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing ’bori’ dress, netizens say ‘ab tarzan bhi ban gayi’

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, a Bigg Boss OTT participant, has been seen wearing plastic and sea shell ensembles before, but this time she accomplished the unthinkable. The actress even made a garment out of a sack.

A set of striking earrings completed the look for the 24-year-old. Despite the fact that her dress was not approved by the fashion police, Urfi oozed sexiness as she posed for the camera. You'll be surprised to learn that She made that dress in just two minutes.









Urfi Javed shared screenshots of hateful comments she received after the tragic death of the Punjabi singer. Urfi has got a spree of hateful comments cursing her to die, and getting shot. Urfi shared these screenshots on her Instagram and gave them a befitting reply to her haters. In the first story, Urfi pointed out the issue saying, "Just pointing out few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but le me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my coz guess what this b*itch's here to stay!

Later she posted another screenshot and added, "I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."



Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me.”