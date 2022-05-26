Urfi Javed reveals relatives cut her bold clothes with scissors, talks about rumours of paying paparazzi for photos

Urfi Javed/File photo

Urfi Javed is known for weird outfits as the television actress designs her own clothes in strange and uncanny ways. She is seen dressed in these revealing outfits on the streets of Mumbai and it is even said that Urfi visits the Mumbai airport only for the paparazzi to take her pictures.

Now, in a recent interview, Urfi has recalled an incident when some of her relatives came to her house to 'inspect her clothes'. Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes."

"With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me", added the actress who also gets mercilessly trolled for her bold videos on social media.



In the same interview, Urfi thanked the paparazzi and the social media for making her popular. She said that she would have given each photographer a car and a house if she had money and added that she would call them at her wedding as the chief guests. In a recent interview, even the popular celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani had claimed that Urfi's photos fetch them more money than the pictures of a lot of Bollywood stars.



However, there have been several rumours that she pays the paparazzi to click her pictures. Talking about these rumours, the actress told the media portal, "People question you all the time. Main marr bhi jaun even then they will point fingers at me. I really don’t bother about such talks. They were the ones who had earlier said I have no money to buy a flight ticket."