Enjoying snow-capped peaks to swimming in bikini: 'TMKOC' fame Nidhi Bhanushali drops 'year in recap' video - WATCH

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali is quite the social media sensation, courtesy of her massive fan following on Instagram. And even though the diva may not be actively involved in acting, but that certainly hasn't affected her popularity or stardom. In fact, contrary to what most believe that when a star stops acting in TV or films, his/her fan following diminishes, Nidhi's prominence and popularity has only increased year after year.

Every time the former TMKOC star drops a photo or video on her Instagram handle, netizens can't stop admiring and fawning over her flawless beauty.

Recently, Nidhi dropped a stunning video rounding up the year gone by. In the video, she is seen sharing glimpses from her travel diaries. Alongside the video, Nidhi wrote, "This year gave me so much and took sooo much more. Its hard to comprehend. Also a year of firsts of sorts. Made my first film, Bought my first car, first camera, first time being far away from home for so long, first dog bite, first time in so many new places, the list goes on and not to forget the birth of Gadabout Pilgrims. Thankyou for everything 2021, your seasons, your beauty and your horrors, I’m grateful."

Check out the video below:

Nidhi's Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos of the diva's travel diaries. From exploring off-beat places to sharing videos enjoy8ing herself at a Goa beach, Nidhi often shares glimpses from her personal life with her fans.

As for whether she is still in touch with her TNKOC co-stars, well, she certainly is. Nidhi had previously shared pictures from actor Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja and her spouse Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. Priya, who portrays Rita reporter on the show, married Malav Rajda in 2011. Nidhi also had dropped a cute photo with Kush Shah who is popularly known as ‘Goli’ on ‘TMKOC’.

Nidhi Bhanushali spent a long time on the longest-running show in India, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ essaying the role of Sonu Bhide. However, after she quit, Palak Sidhwani replaced her is now portraying the said role.